Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Athleta
Downtown Metallic Vest
C$189.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Athleta
Fulfillment Method - Pickup or Ship Pickup - Free Select a size for pickup options Ship to an Address - FREE ($50 MIN)
Need a few alternatives?
Patagonia
Los Gatos Vest
BUY
$59.40
$99.00
Backcountry
Mango
Double-breasted Gilet
BUY
$119.99
Mango
Zara
Open Zip Vest
BUY
$9.99
$35.95
Zara
Zara
Ribbed Knit Vest
BUY
$9.99
$35.90
Zara
More from Athleta
Athleta
Elation Rib Tight
BUY
C$99.00
Athleta
Athleta
Coaster Luxe Sweatshirt
BUY
C$99.00
Athleta
Athleta
Downtown Metallic Vest
BUY
C$189.00
Athleta
Athleta
Quilted Puffer Glove
BUY
C$59.00
Athleta
More from Outerwear
NORDEN
Luna Pongee Puffer
BUY
C$316.00
C$395.00
NORDEN
Athleta
Downtown Metallic Vest
BUY
C$189.00
Athleta
dRA
Cozy Wool Blend Puff-sleeved Coat
BUY
$149.95
$228.00
Anthropologie
Girlfriend Collective
Serenity Long Recycled Puffer
BUY
$208.60
$298.00
Girlfriend Collective
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted