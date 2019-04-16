The Body Shop

Discover a wide range of neutral shades to highlight the natural beauty of all skin tones & eye colours. The new quads each have a built in mirror, and the individual shades all click in and out of the palette casing, so you can switch shades between palettes and quads! (Please note that the palette is prefilled, so shades can’t be swapped between palettes and quads prior to purchase.) The nature powered formula comes in 8 shades with x3 different finishes: true mattes, iridescent shimmers and eye-catching sparkles. All the shades can be used dry for easy blending, or wet for more intense, vibrant colour. This can help to create defined lines and strokes.