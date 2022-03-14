Brooklinen

Down Pillow

$99.00 $89.10

Our Down Pillows are super soft, yet extremely supportive, and we have three different constructions so you can find the perfect fit. The Plush Pillow is completely filled with Down clusters, and is our softest and fluffiest. We recommended this Pillow for stomach sleepers. The Mid-Plush Pillow has a dual-core structure with an extra supportive inner layer of feathers, and a super comfy outer layer of Down clusters. This option is our best seller and most versatile Pillow. Our Firm Pillow has the same dual-core construction as the Mid-Plush, but with a higher ratio of feathers to clusters. The Firm Pillow is our most supportive and has the high quality firmness recommended for side sleepers. Down clusters and feathers filling with a 100% Cotton Sateen Shell Treated with Ultra-Fresh Antimicrobials Durable, Double-stitched Edges Made in Canada