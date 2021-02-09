Coyuchi Inc.

At Coyuchi

Airy and light, our down pillow is incredibly soft and sink-into-bed comfy. It has wonderful loft, but since it’s filled with 100% down, it will also compress under the weight of your head, making it ideal for those who love a pillow that’s supportive and fluffy. We recommend this pillow for stomach or side sleepers, as well as back sleepers who like a bit of support under the neck. If you like a firmer pillow that still has the softness of down, you may prefer our Feather/Down Pillow instead. The Down Pillow is made in the USA and filled with down from an Indiana duck farm. Birds are humanely raised, down is carefully processed, and quality is controlled to the highest standards from start to finish. The fill is double-washed and encased in a down-proof, 100% organic cotton shell. The result is a pillow you can feel great about, rest assured. Note that when your pillow arrives, it will feel quite lofty and thick. It will compress to its working thickness after about two months of use. Sold individually Dimensions: Standard 20"W x 26"L, Queen 20"W x 30"L, King 20"W x 36"L The Queen pillows provide a fuller fit with our Standard/Queen pillowcases; Standard pillows leave 4" of room at the side. Fill: Standard (30 oz), Queen (36 oz), King (46 oz) Pillow fill is made in the USA. Shell is made in the USA with imported 100% certified organic cotton.