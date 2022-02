Parachute

Down Duvet Insert

$259.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parachute

Transform your bed into a cloud of comfort. Our duvet inserts are made with 750 fill power European white down, prized for its superior fluffiness and warmth. Soft sateen is sewn around the down in a baffle box construction – keeping it evenly distributed – and finished with sturdy, double stitched seams.