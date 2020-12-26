Brooklinen

Down Comforter

$349.00 $296.65

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

However you sleep, we’ve got a comforter (new and improved, may we add) to match your needs. Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within our ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. Down Cluster Fill Made in Canada 100% cotton sateen shell Treated with Ultra-Fresh Antimicrobials Hypoallergenic Baffle box construction Loops on every corner to attach to duvet cover Lightweight: Perfect for hot sleepers. Cloud-like softness that comforts without the weight. All-Season: Ideal comfort that lasts year round. Like the Goldilocks of comforters. Ultra-Warm: For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.