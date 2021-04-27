Brooklinen

Down Alternative Pillow

Our award-winning Down Alternative Pillow is the best non-Down option on the market. Our Down Alternative Pillows are vegan, allergy friendly, and made in the United States. The shaved microfibers specifically made for this product were created to mimic the exact feel of Down and are available in three different constructions. The Plush Pillow is our softest and fluffiest, and we recommended this Pillow for stomach sleepers. The Mid-Plush Pillow is the perfect balance between softness and support. This option is our best seller and most versatile Pillow. Our Firm Pillow is our most supportive and has the high quality firmness recommended for side sleepers. 100% Polyfill with a 100% Cotton Sateen Shell Durable, Double-stitched Edges Made in USA