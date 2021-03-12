Brooklinen

Down Alternative Mattress Topper

$108.00 $97.20

Give your mattress new life with this luxuriously soft microgel mattress topper. Its tufted construction means you'll have even distribution of fill, encased in a 100% cotton shell. And with its generously stretched skirt, it can fit mattresses up to 18” deep and stays securely in place for an exceptional night’s sleep. Mattress protective layer Adds a layer of luxury, softness and comfort without adding heat 240-TC, 100% cotton shell & 240TC cotton skirt for secure fit 8 x 8” box top Fits mattresses up to 18” thick Waterproof barrier at bottom for mattress protection (without the noise!) Microgel fill, which is softer and silkier in feel. **This product cannot be delivered to PO boxes due to sizing limitations.