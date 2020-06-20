The Company Store

Down Alternative Baffled Featherbed

$229.00 $206.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Company Store

Overview Down-free softbed Down alternative 200-thread count cotton shell TCS® Down-Free™ fill 15 in. quilted squares keep the fill from shifting for exceptionally consistent comfort 4 in. deep baffled walls allow the fill to fully loft for supreme comfort for sink-right-in comfort Available in sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, and King sizes Cannot be shipped outside of the contiguous U.S. - except Twin size Cannot be shipped express delivery methods Cozy is calling. Choose our TCS® Down-Free™ Baffled Square Softbed for a soft and satisfying sleep with none of the allergy-inducing materials found in down featherbeds. Packed with our down-free fill, ideal for those with sensitivities to down, this lofty softbed adds a layer of sumptuous softness to your bed without the sniffles and sneezes. Our TCS® Down-Free™ softbed is a thick, down alternative featherbed covered in plush 200-thread count cotton. Quilted in 15-inch squares to hold every last bit of fill in place, this down alternative featherbed offers a comfortable bedding layer with exceptionally consistent comfort. The softbed features baffled walls measuring a towering 4-inches deep, allowing the fill to loft fully for that sink-right-in kind of comfort. Our 200-thread count cotton down alternative featherbed can transform your bed into a cozy oasis seven nights a week and make all the difference in the quality of your sleep.