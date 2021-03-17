EQ3

Dover Planter

C$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At EQ3

Used for centuries, terracotta is a porous, clay-based ceramic that is ideal for planters for its ability to absorb moisture and keep soil healthy. The Dover planters, produced in Vietnam, are hand-formed to a mold. Their simple shape and modest size makes them versatile and easily integrated into any room. Available in small, medium, and large. Drainage hole, base tray Variation to be expected, each piece is unique Made in Vietnam