Dove Zero Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant

Get soft, smooth armpits with Dove Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Cool Essentials. Formulated with our ¼ moisturizing cream and the crisp, soothing scent of cucumber and green tea, it goes on clear and provides 24 hour protection.\u003Cbr>\u003Cbr>Caring to skin, the alcohol-free formula contains ¼ moisturizing cream to provide great underarm care. This antiperspirant deodorant also helps skin to recover from shaving dryness so that you can enjoy underarms that look and feel softer and smoother.\u003Cbr>\u003Cbr>This antiperspirant deodorant glides on easily for the reassurance of protection that lasts from dawn to dusk and beyond – for 24 hours.\u003Cbr>\u003Cbr>At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look – helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.