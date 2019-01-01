Tres chic. Magnifique. Élégant. Okay, that’s all the French we know.
To Swap or Not To Swap? We now have two types of Grips: New Swappable PopGrips and our Original PopGrips. Swappable PopGrips allow you to swap out your PopTops, allow for wireless charging, and have all the same perks as our Original PopGrips.
Specs:
New PopGrip and PopTop designs allow for easy swapability
Now wireless charging compatible through easy removal of the PopTop
Offers a secure grip so you can text with one hand, snap better photos, and watch cat videos hands-free
Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly
Repositionable and sticks to most devices and cases (but may not stick to silicone or waterproof cases)
Allows for hands-free use with the PopMounts. Compatible with all mounts sold today
Dimensions: 39.74 mm diameter x 7 mm H and 24.25 mm H expanded
Grip/Stand
Mount Compatible
Repositionable
Swappable
Wireless Charging Compatible