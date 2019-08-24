Dove

Dove Style + Care Compressed Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray - 5.5oz

$4.99 $3.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

At Dove we know that better style comes through better care, so we developed a hairspray for women who want to keep their hair healthy while holding it in place. Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray with Nutri-Style Complex is a frizz control spray that provides long-lasting style by nourishing and protecting hair to help prevent issues such as frizzy hair, static and fly-aways that can get in the way of a great style. Are you looking for a hairspray that makes your hair feel as good as it looks? Unlike some hairsprays that can leave you with helmet-hair, there's no stiffness with Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray. Just beautifully shiny hair with less frizz and touchable style. Formulated with Nutri-Style Complex, this Dove hairspray leaves each strand looking beautifully soft, smooth and shiny for radiant and lustrous locks that feel gloriously silky. Dove Style+Care Extra Hold Hairspray will keep every strand in check - even in damp and humid weather. Fighting frizz, fly-aways, static and other hair nuisances, it will help ensure that nothing gets in the way of beautiful looking hair. All you need is to spray this fast-drying, anti-frizz hairspray over your hair and you can feel safe in the knowledge that your style will stay shiny, smooth and nourished through anything. Enjoy this strong hold hairspray without all the stiffness, and get a beautiful hairstyle that lasts all day long.