If you have sensitive skin, you know that it needs special care — and how much of a relief it is to find a body wash that does just that. Like the Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash, a fragrance-free, hypoallergenic body wash that is dermatologist recommended and gives you instantly soft skin and lasting nourishment. A sulfate-free body wash, this gentle skin cleanser uses Dove Moisture Renew Blend technology, a combination of skin-natural nourishers and plant-based moisturizers. The lipids and glycerin in our formula absorb deeply into the top layers of skin, where they get right to work! This proprietary blend of moisturizing ingredients is proven to work with your skin to nourish it, so it can maintain and create new moisture. For best results, squeeze the sensitive skin body wash into your hand or onto a shower pouf and work it into a rich lather. Massage it over your skin, concentrating on areas that feel a little drier than usual. Rinse off, revealing soft, smooth skin. Made with 100% gentle cleansers, Dove Body Wash is gentle to skin’s microbiome, its living protective layer. It creates a rich lather that moisturizes and replenishes skin while also leaving it cleansed. Dove body wash is also effective at cleansing hands. With naturally derived cleansers and skin-natural nutrients, we care about what goes into our body wash. Dove sulfate free body wash is #1 dermatologist recommended and microbiome gentle. Dove care goes further than sensitive skin body wash with PETA Cruelty-Free certification and 100% recycled plastic bottles. At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look—reaching over ¼ of a billion young people with self-esteem education by 2030. We are committed to a landmark new initiative as part of our 2025 commitment to reduce plastic waste—reducing over 20,500 metric tons of virgin plastic annually by making the iconic beauty bar packaging plastic-free globally, launching new 100% recycled plastic bottles and trialing a new refillable deodorant format that radically reduces plastic use. As one of the largest beauty brands in the world, we are revealing an agenda-setting commitment to tackle the global beauty industry’s plastic waste issue.