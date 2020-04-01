Dove Beauty

Purely Pampering Shea Butter With Warm Vanilla Body Wash

All skin deserves gentleness, which is why Dove is made with 100% gentle cleansers, is sulfate free, and #1 dermatologist recommended. Dove Purely Pampering Shea Butter with Warm Vanilla Body Wash is designed to care for your skin and indulge your senses. This pampering Dove body wash wraps you in rich, creamy lather, infused with the warm scent of shea butter and vanilla, for a soothing sensory experience that will leave you feeling truly relaxed. This gentle formula, enriched with NutriumMoisture, delivers skin-natural nutrients and helps your skin to retain its natural moisture. Purely Pampering: treat yourself and your skin every day. Dove Purely Pampering is a range of skin cleansing products designed to nourish your skin and pamper your senses every single day. With a blend of skin-loving ingredients, the rich lather and warm scents create a pampering experience that will leave you and your skin feeling balanced and renewed. For best results, use one pump of this moisturizing body wash on a shower pouf or your hands and smooth over your skin, enjoying the warm scent, before rinsing away with warm water. At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look - helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.