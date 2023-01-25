Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Anthropologie
Dove Linen Vanity Dresser
$1798.00
$1348.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
sofasofa
Mia Collection Sofabed
BUY
£889.00
£1120.00
sofasofa
RetroAndTeak
Vintage Desk Made In Denmark
BUY
£495.00
Etsy
Rockett St George
Distressed Style Metal Chair
BUY
£98.00
Rockett St George
Scaramanaga Shop
Large Blue Vintage Cabinet
BUY
£895.00
Scaramanga Shop
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$129.95
$170.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
The Marais Printed Chiffon Maxi Dress
BUY
$129.95
$180.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Dove Linen Vanity Dresser
BUY
$1348.95
$1798.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Pearldrop Halo
BUY
$190.00
Anthropologie
More from Furniture
sofasofa
Mia Collection Sofabed
BUY
£889.00
£1120.00
sofasofa
RetroAndTeak
Vintage Desk Made In Denmark
BUY
£495.00
Etsy
Rockett St George
Distressed Style Metal Chair
BUY
£98.00
Rockett St George
Scaramanaga Shop
Large Blue Vintage Cabinet
BUY
£895.00
Scaramanga Shop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted