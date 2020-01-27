Dove

Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-dandruff Conditioner

$5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walgreens

Sometimes little flakes on the shoulders can make us feel self-conscious, sending us looking for anti-dandruff treatment products. Did you know that aggressive washing and harsh products could take away your scalp's nutrients and hair's moisture balance, making it dry and dull? As a part of the new Dove DermaCare Scalp series, we created the Dryness and Itch Relief Conditioner, with a pH balanced formulation that helps nourish and soothe itchy and dry scalp. The mild formula gently cares for a dry scalp, while the indulgent coconut and shea butter scent gives a luxurious feel to this hair treatment. This anti-dandruff hair conditioner is formulated with active Pyrithione Zinc to effectively tackle dandruff, and to help solve dryness and itch experienced by dandruff-prone scalp. Its mild, pH balanced formula helps to gently care for hair. The formula cleanses itchy and dry scalp while leaving hair flake free*, smooth and less frizzy. How to use: After gently cleansing with Dove Dryness and Itch Relief Shampoo, apply Dove DermaCare Dryness & Itch Relief Conditioner to your clean, wet hair and scalp. Enjoy the indulgent scent and soothing scalp relief before rinsing. For the best results, use this deep hair conditioner alongside Dove Dryness and Itch Relief Shampoo. *no visible flakes with regular use ©Unilever