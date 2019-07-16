Dove

Dove Deeply Nourishing Bodywash 500ml

Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash 500mlEnjoy softer, smoother skin after just one shower with this moisturising body wash that leaves skin feeling cared for. Dove Shower Gels and nourishing shower gel, The mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin, making Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash a great body wash for all skin types. These moisturising shower gels from Dove combines NutriumMoisture™ with mild cleansers to help your skin retain its natural moisture. The caring, nourishing formula makes Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash a shower cream a great body wash for dry skin too, as using a moisturising body wash minimises skin dryness. NutriumMoisture™ is a blend of moisturisers and skin natural nutrients that help your skin to maintain its natural balance while you shower and deliver skin nourishment at the same time. This mild female shower gel and body wash helps to minimise skin dryness while nourishing deep into the surface layers of your skin, leaving you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower. When using our Dove Shower Gels, Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash creates a rich lather that replenishes your skin's nutrients while also leaving it clean and feeling cared for. For best results when using Dove Body Wash simply squeeze some gentle shower gel onto a shower puff or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use in your daily shower for soft, smooth skin.Key FeaturesGives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower. Moisturising body wash and female shower gel minimises skin dryness. A nourishing shower gel with NutriumMoisture technology delivers skins natural nutrients. A moisturising shower gel that nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin. Shower gels that helps maintain your skin's moisture barrier as you cleanse. A showergel and shower cleanser with a mild, gentle formula is kind to your skin.