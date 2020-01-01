Dove

Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

Who doesn’t like having soft skin? We all want to keep our skin looking healthy and well cared for, and it’s much easier to make that a regular part of your routine if you’ve found a moisturizing body wash. That’s the best way to feel confident that you’re nurturing your skin right from the start of your day. This moisturizing body wash from Dove combines NutriumMoisture with mild cleansers to help your skin retain its natural moisture. The caring, nourishing formula makes Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash a great body wash for dry skin too. Dove NutriumMoisture technology NutriumMoisture is a blend of moisturizers and skin natural nutrients that help your skin to maintain its natural balance while you shower and deliver skin nourishment at the same time. This mild body wash helps to minimize skin dryness while nourishing deep into the surface layers of your skin, leaving you with softer, smoother skin after just one shower. Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash creates a rich lather that replenishes your skin’s nutrients while also leaving it clean and feeling cared for. For best results, just squeeze some gentle body wash onto a shower pouf or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use in your daily shower for soft, smooth skin. Ingredients: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Lauric Acid, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil or/ou Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Stearic Acid, Citric Acid, BHT, Tetrasodium EDTA, Methylisothiazolinone, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamatee.