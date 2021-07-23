Schiaparelli

Dove Brooch ‘born This Way’ (gold)

Schiaparelli is partnering with the Lady Gaga Born This Way Foundation by producing and selling 3 sizes of the Dove brooch Lady Gaga wore to Joe Biden’s inauguration, where 100% of the proceeds will be donated back to the foundation. Please see below for the Born This Way Foundation’s Mission Statement and a direct link: https://bornthisway.foundation/ Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, supports the mental health of young people and works with them to create a kinder and braver world. Through high impact programming, youth led conversations and strategic, cross-sectoral partnerships, we aim to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health.