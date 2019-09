Dove

Dove Beauty Refresh + Care Detox & Purify Dry Shampoo

$4.88

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Pressed for time and looking for a way to refresh your oily hair without washing it? On days when you don't wash your hair, it can be oily, limp, and weighed down. That's where Dove Refresh+Care Detox & Purify Dry Shampoo comes in. This weightless Dove dry shampoo formula removes oil from roots without leaving visible residue so that your hair is left cleansed and purified.