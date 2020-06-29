Dove Beauty

Pamper your coils and curls with Dove Moisture Spa Recovery Hair Mask. Infused with honey, this intensely nourishing treatment penetrates the hair shaft, strengthening from within to reduce breakage for strong, shiny and protected hair. The Dove Amplified Textures range was crafted to enhance the natural beauty of textured hair. These hair products were created and tested for coily and curly hair. The Amplified Textures range nourishes and cares for all kinds of coils, curls and waves and creates healthier-looking hair than other curly hair products. Dove is a proud co-founder of the C.R.O.W.N. (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair) Coalition driving legislation to make discrimination against, curly, coily and black hair illegal. Dove is committed to investing in more sustainable plastic choices for their hair products in an effort to reduce the use of virgin plastic globally. They continue to search for solutions where recycled plastic is not currently technically feasible, including for caps and pumps. Made with no parabens and no dyes, Dove Moisture Spa Recovery is a hair mask for color treated hair and all curly hair types. Use this hair treatment on wet hair and after cleansing with Dove Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo for best and most nourishing results.