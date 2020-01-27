Dove Beauty

Dove Beauty Derma Care Scalp Soothing Moisture Shampoo

Sometimes little flakes on the shoulders can make us feel self-conscious, sending us looking for anti-dandruff hair care products. Did you know that aggressive washing and harsh products could take away your scalp's nutrients and hair's moisture balance, making it dry and dull? The good news is that with the new Dove Dermacare Scalp series, it is possible to banish hair dandruff while having manageable and smooth hair. Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Soothing Moisture Shampoo is especially formulated to effectively tackle dandruff while still being mild enough to gently care for your hair. And it's also a great shampoo for dry hair. We created Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Soothing Moisture Shampoo especially for dandruff-prone hair. This Dove shampoo's scalp solution is formulated with active Pyrithione Zinc, and effectively tackles dandruff in a formula that renews scalp and hair's natural moisture. Its mild, pH balanced formula helps to gently care for hair, leaving you with a flake free*, healthy scalp and smooth, manageable hair. How to use: Apply the Dove anti-dandruff shampoo to wet hair, enjoying the fresh, rich scent, and gently massage this anti-dandruff shampoo into your scalp and hair before rinsing well. For the best results, use alongside Dove Dermacare Scalp Anti-Dandruff Soothing Moisture Conditioner to help nourish your scalp and leave your hair soft, smooth and flake free*. *no visible flakes with regular use