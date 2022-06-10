Dove

Dove Beauty Body Love Peptide Serum + Pure Glycerin Age Embrace Pre-cleanse Shower Butter – 10oz

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights DOUBLE MOISTURE REGIMEN: Double down on moisture with the silky Dove Body Love Age Embrace Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter before following with the body cleanser for an extra dose of hydration MADE WITH FACE CARE INGREDIENTS: Inspired by skin care with peptides serum and pure glycerin, this nourishing formula locks in moisture for a more hydrated skin barrier, and firmer-looking skin SERUM-INFUSED: Pre-cleanser for body with a silky, ultra-nourishing texture, enriched with Dove 10X Moisture Boost Complex* SPECIAL CARE FOR MATURE SKIN: Uniquely formulated pre-cleanser for mature skin, with a sophisticated subtle floral and citrusy fragrance with notes of jasmine, blood orange and coconut CLEAN INGREDIENTS: Deeply moisturizing pre-cleanser with plant-based cleansers is sulfate and paraben free, formulated to be as gentle as water, and is PETA-certified cruelty-free EXPERT CARE: #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand