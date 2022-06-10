Dove

Dove Beauty Body Love Hyaluronic Serum + Moringa Oil Moisture Boost Pre-cleanse Shower Butter – 10oz

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Highlights DOUBLE MOISTURE REGIMEN: Double down on moisture with the silky Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter before following with the body cleanser for an extra dose of hydration MADE WITH FACE CARE INGREDIENTS: This deeply moisturizing cleanser with hyaluronic acid and moringa oil drenches skin in a surge of ultra-moisture and rejuvenates the skin's moisture retention QUENCH DRY SKIN: Specially formulated pre-cleanser for dry skin and dehydrated skin in need of a little extra love SERUM-INFUSED BODY CLEANSER: Pre-cleanser for body enriched with 10X Moisture Boost Complex*, with a dewy, floral fragrance with notes of white sage, vanilla and bamboo to cue sheer freshness CLEAN INGREDIENTS: This moisturizing cleansing butter, is a naturally-derived gentle skin cleanser, is sulfate and paraben free, formulated to be gentle as water and is PETA-certified cruelty-free EXPERT CARE: #1 dermatologist recommended body wash brand