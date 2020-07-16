Dove

Dove Amplified Textures Shaping Butter Cream

$6.98

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Dove Amplified Textures Shaping Butter Cream is designed to give intensive moisture amplification to coiled, curly or wavy hair. Created just for textured hair, Dove's thoughtful blend of natural ingredients delivers maximum moisture and leaves hair feeling soft, smooth and moisturized. To create its moisture amplifying blend, Dove uses coconut oil for hair, shea butter, glycerin and Dove's patented Fiber Actives to deliver serious moisture, and nourish and repair your curly or textured hair. Infused with natural ingredients, this curly hair cream for women lets you shape and define your curls and waves while adding nourishing moisture from root to ends. Use it on wash day or any time you need extra shaping, definition or frizz control. To use, section hair and work into each section with fingers, shaping and defining curls and coils as you go. Dove believes beauty is about looking and feeling your best. That's why this detangling slip conditioner uses natural ingredients to nourish and hydrate your textured hair â so that its natural beauty can shine. For best results, use the full Dove Amplified Texture line featuring our Super Slip Detangling Conditioner, Moisture Spa Recovery Mask, Twist in Moisture Shaping Butter Cream âand Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel.