Dove

Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo 11.5 Oz

$6.98

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo is designed to give intensive moisture amplification to coiled, curly or wavy hair. Created just for textured hair, Dove's thoughtful blend of natural ingredients delivers maximum moisture and leaves hair feeling clean, healthy and full of body and bounce. To create its moisture amplifying blend, Dove uses coconut oil for hair, shea butter, glycerin and Dove's patented Fiber Actives to deliver serious moisture, and nourish and repair your curly or textured hair. Infused with aloe, this hydrating shampoo gently washes away product build-up to restore shine and body, for clean, healthy-feeling hair. Thoughtfully crafted to cleanse and protect coiled, curly or wavy hair, this Dove shampoo is sulfate free, paraben free, dye-free and safe to use on dyed hair. It leaves hair feeling healthy, clean and smelling great while amplifying your natural texture. To use, simply apply to wet hair and scalp. Work into a rich lather, gently massaging from roots to ends. Rinse thoroughly and repeat if desired. For extra styling ease, follow with Dove Super Slip Detangling Conditioner. Dove believes beauty is about looking and feeling your best. That's why this moisturizing shampoo uses natural ingredients to nourish and hydrate your textured hair ? so that its natural beauty can shine. For best results, use the full Dove Amplified Texture line featuring our Super Slip Detangling Conditioner, Moisture Spa Recovery Mask, Twist in Moisture Shaping Butter Cream ?and Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel.