Looking for the best aluminum-free deodorant? Try Dove 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant and you?ll get the underarm care you know you can trust with no aluminum and 24 hour odor protection. With our unique ¼ moisturizers, this skin-friendly Dove cucumber deodorant cares for your underarms, leaving them beautifully soft and smooth. With 0% alcohol and 0% aluminum, it?s formulated with the same amount of Dove care - our ¼ moisturizers. Gentle and soothing, it helps your skin feel beautifully soft and smooth. Keeping you feeling fresh for up to 24 hours, this is one aluminum-free deodorant stick you can trust to keep odor at bay throughout the day. So for all day freshness and smoother skin, give your underarms the care they deserve with Dove 0% Aluminum Cucumber & Green Tea Deodorant. What is the difference between deodorant and antiperspirant? Both Dove antiperspirant and Dove deodorant keep you feeling fresh and protected from odor all day long. To stay dry all day, choose an antiperspirant to help control sweat. If all you need is something to keep you feeling fresh, choose an aluminum-free deodorant instead. Our Dove 0% Deodorant gives you up to 24 hours of odor protection. If all you're searching for is odor protection in a deodorant without aluminum, try Dove 0% Deodorant. With crisp cucumber & green tea fragrance, this uplifting deodorant adds an extra burst of freshness to your routine. It?s the perfect way to start the day, helping you to feel fresher for longer.