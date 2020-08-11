RE/DONE

Double Yoke Jean – Indigo

$320.00 $112.00

Each pair of RE/DONE | Levi's is one-of-a-kind. The model image is a reflection of fit, not the wash you will receive. The RE/DONE | Levi’s Double Yoke Jean features a classic high rise, relaxed straight leg, and double yoke detail near the waist. Reconstructed from vintage Levi’s, this jean is rigid 100% cotton denim. The Double Yoke Jean was upcycled in downtown Los Angeles within 10 miles of the RE/DONE headquarters. Model image is for style use only. Each jean is one-of-a-kind.