Ardell

Double Wispies Magnetic Eyelashes

$6.99

The Ardell Magnetic Lashes have arrived. Pre-curved band makes application of lashes easier due to the natural lid contour shape of the lash. Easy application - Magnets on top lash easily lock with magnets on bottom lash. Lashes stay put until you're ready to remove them. Lash styles are all made out of natural hair for the most natural look.