Estée Lauder

Double Wear Stay-in-place Makeup Spf 10

£34.50

Wear confidence with Double Wear Makeup and stay looking flawless. With 24-hour wear, this fresh matte, oil-free makeup controls oil all day. It’s sweat-, heat- and humidity-resistant, waterproof and 24-hour colour true. It comes in a wide range of shades that flatters all and it won’t look grey on deeper skintones. It unifies the appearance of uneven skintone and covers imperfections with buildable, medium-to-full coverage that feels lightweight and so comfortable, you won’t believe it’s long wear. Double Wear is the makeup that keeps up. Apply it once and don’t think twice. No touchups needed.