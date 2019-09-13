Estée Lauder

Double Wear Stay-in-place Makeup

$43.00 $36.55

Over 55 shades. 24-hour staying power. The #1 foundation in the US.* All skintones. All undertones. Double Wear is made in your shade. It's matte foundation that looks flawless and natural—liquid foundation that feels lightweight and so comfortable, you won't believe it's super long wear. No touchups needed. Unifies uneven skintone and covers imperfections—buildable, medium to full coverage foundation. Stays color true. Won't look grey on deeper skintones. Our best foundation for long wear, Double Wear is oil-free and oil-controlling. This transfer-resistant and waterproof foundation formula lasts in hot and humid weather. Keeps up with your busy day. For millions of women, it's Double Wear or nothing. Put it on once and don't think twice. Find your perfect shade: Choose your skin's intensity level (from light to deep) and undertone (cool, neutral or warm). HOW TO DETERMINE YOUR UNDERTONE Undertone is the way your bare skin looks and behaves. Which one sounds most like you? Cool (C) undertones: Bare skin has a rosy tone and burns easily in the sun. Neutral (N) undertones: Bare skin is more even toned, not too pink or golden. Warm (W) undertones: Bare skin has a golden or olive tone and tans easily in the sun.