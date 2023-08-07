Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Madewell x Molly Dickson
Double-waistband Straight Jeans
$178.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
Cotton On
Relaxed Wide Leg Jean
BUY
$69.99
Cotton On
Rolla's
Classic Straight Jeans
BUY
$104.00
$149.95
The Iconic
Levi's
501® 90s Colored Denim Jeans
BUY
$108.00
Levi's
Whistles
Patchwork Jean
BUY
$167.00
$239.00
Whistles
More from Madewell x Molly Dickson
Madewell x Molly Dickson
Denim Shirt Jacket
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Madewell x Molly Dickson
Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Madewell x Molly Dickson
Cutout Baggy Straight Jeans
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Madewell x Molly Dickson
Low-rise Baggy Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$138.00
Madewell
More from Jeans
Universal Standard
Farrah High Rise Flared Jeans
BUY
$128.00
Universal Standard
Wrangler
Bonnie Flared Jeans
BUY
£70.00
£100.00
Wrangler
Madewell x Molly Dickson
Crossover Baggy Straight Jeans
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Madewell x Molly Dickson
Cutout Baggy Straight Jeans
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted