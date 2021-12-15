Le Wand

Double Vibrator

$130.00 $110.99

Buy Now Review It

At Good Vibrations

Perfect for solo or couples play, the Le Wand Double Vibe is a palm-sized, bunny-eared rechargeable vibrator featuring ultra-powerful motors in each of the pinchable vibrating ears. The Double Vibe provides 15 rumbly vibration modes and 6 intensity levels, and is waterproof with an IPX 7 rating—great for fun in the shower and safe to be submerged in water up to 3 feet for less than 30 minutes. Built with simple, intuitive controls, the Le Wand Double Vibe offers sensational dual stimulation for everybody. In addition, the Double Vibe comes with a textured silicone sleeve, a travel lock, an LED charging indicator and micro-suede travel pouch for discreet storage. Compact, mighty & exceptionally versatile, the Le Wand Double Vibe is the ultimate fun-sized pocket rocket. Dual motor mini vibe 15 vibration modes and 6 intensity levels Waterproof Removable textured sleeve included USB rechargeable