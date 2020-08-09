Vivere

Double Sunbrella Hammock With Steel Stand

$269.97 $183.98

Includes double hammock, space-saving steel stand and carrying case Hammock bed is 63 x 94-Inch, with a total length of 130-Inch; accommodates two adults, 450-Pound capacity 9-Foot stand is constructed of heavy duty steel and assembles in minutes without any tools Backed by a 12-month warranty on all materials and workmanship 100% polyester fabric Imported The Sunbrella Hammock combo is our top choice to challenge the elements. The double hammock is made with Sunbrella: a solution dyed acrylic fabric that's soft for extreme comfort, easy to maintain, stain resistant, fade proof, breathable to prevent condensation, mildew resistant and UV resistant. You can't buy a better material for outdoor furniture! The space-saving 9 foot stand is constructed of heavy duty steel and assembles in minutes without any tools. Plastic caps adorn the ends of the steel tubing to create a soft finish. With the included carrying case, you'll enjoy the freedom of setting up your hammock anywhere and no longer relying on those 2 perfect trees! The hammock bed is 58 x 95 inches, with a total length of 144 inches. Accommodates two adults. 450 pound capacity.