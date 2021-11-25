Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Masks and Face Coverings
Lululemon
Double Strap Face Mask 3 Pack
$28.00
$199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
This non-medical face mask has adjustable straps that go around the back of your head and neck while smooth fabric contours your face.
Need a few alternatives?
MUSICOZY
3d Bluetooth Headband Sleeping Headphones
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
Lunya
Washable Silk Weighted Sleep Mask
BUY
$88.00
Lunya
Anyguard
Kf94 Face Mask
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Mostly Heard Rarely Seen
Check Print Face Mask
BUY
$81.00
Farfetch
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Run All Day Backpack 13l
BUY
C$84.00
C$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Warpstreme High-rise Jogger
BUY
C$99.00
C$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Beyond The Studio Jogger
BUY
C$79.00
C$118.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Insulated Quilted Pullover Jacket
BUY
C$119.00
C$168.00
Lululemon
More from Masks and Face Coverings
MUSICOZY
3d Bluetooth Headband Sleeping Headphones
BUY
$24.99
Amazon
Lunya
Washable Silk Weighted Sleep Mask
BUY
$88.00
Lunya
Anyguard
Kf94 Face Mask
BUY
$19.99
Amazon
Mostly Heard Rarely Seen
Check Print Face Mask
BUY
$81.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted