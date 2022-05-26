United States
Mango
Double Strap Basket Bag
$59.99
At Mango
Description Straw fabric. Medium. Double handle. Long removable strap. Interior cotton lining. Adjustable closure. 14.96x9.84x3.94in (LengthxHeightxWidth). The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Bags Small Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% straw. Lining: 85% cotton,15% polyester. Trimming: 100% polyurethane. Details: 100% metal