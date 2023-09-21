goop

Double-sided Wand Vibrator

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At goop

Our Double-Sided Wand Vibrator is the ultimate intimate massager: One end has a wonder-ball wand with deep, rumbly vibrations for external stimulation. On the other side, the slim, flexible end provides powerful and precise vibration for clitoral or internal stimulation. Each end of the wand offers eight pulsating patterns that vary in intensity, with subtle, ergonomically placed controls for uninterrupted navigation. And it’s a thing of beauty on a nightstand. Basically, it’s a pleasure all around. PRODUCT FEATURES Maximized for pleasure with two independent vibrating ends, each of which offers eight pulsating patterns that vary in intensity. (Combined, that equals a total of sixty-four vibrational settings to play with.) Rechargeable battery with an easy-to-read battery-life display Water-resistant for bath and shower play Silky-touch, ultrasmooth body-safe silicone Hypoallergenic, nonporous Phthalate-free, latex-free, BPA-free Travel lock and pouch 1-year warranty The Double-Sided Wand Vibrator measures 8.125 inches long, and the wonder ball is 1.75 inches in diameter at its largest point.