Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
St. Tropez
Double Sided Luxe Tan Applicator Mitt
$7.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
An applicator mitt with a luxurious, velvety texture to ensure a streak-free finish and stain-free hands every time.
More from St. Tropez
St. Tropez
Self Tan Purity Vitamins Face Serum
£21.99
£17.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
St. Tropez
Self Tan Bronzing Mousse
C$53.99
from
Amazon
BUY
St. Tropez
Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
$42.00
$35.70
from
Nordstrom
BUY
St. Tropez
Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Body Mist
$42.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted