DryBar

Double Shot On The Rocks Kit

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Achieve a smooth, shiny blowout with The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush and Drybar's Double Shot On The Rocks Kit, featuring best-selling products to protect your hair and extend your blowout! Benefits Cruelty Free The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush: Combines the hot air of a blow-dryer with the structure of a round brush to create a smooth, shiny blowout with tons of volume in one quick, simple step. On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo: Activated charcoal helps remove impurities and product buildup without stripping or drying out hair. On The Rocks Lightweight Conditioner: Lightweight formula conditions dry hair without weighing it down. Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler: Lightweight detangler protects hair from heat and preps hair for optimal performance of styling products. Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist: Lightweight spray protects dry hair from heat styling with curling, straightening and styling irons. Detox Dry Shampoo: Super-absorbent formula eliminates oils and impurities, leaving hair looking and feeling clean and refreshed with extra volume and a matte finish. Formulated Without Parabens Sulfates Phthalates Honey Includes The Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo (1.7 oz) On The Rocks Lightweight Conditioner (1.7 oz) Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler (2.0 oz) Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist (1.5 oz) Detox Dry Shampoo (3.5 oz)