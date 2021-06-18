Clarins

Double Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate

At Macy's

Clarins #1 bestselling anti-aging serum is an innovative 2-in-1 formula packed with 21 potent plant extracts - including Turmeric - to effectively target lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone and boost radiance in just 7 days.* Results: - Visibly reduces wrinkles - Promotes skin firmness - Revives radiance - Hydrates and smoothes - Visibily tightens pores *Satisfaction test - 362 women - 7 days. This award winning formula with 1 bottle of Double Serum is sold every 5 seconds around the world.** **Based on Clarins' internal data Jan-Dec 2019 For all ages, all ethnicities, all skin types, even the most sensitive Key ingredients include: Turmeric, distinguished for its exceptional anti-aging properties Teasel Extract, delivers revitalizing and antioxidant benefits Organic Green Banana, plays a key role in promoting firm-looking skin Myrothamnus, visibly smoothes, tones, and de-stresses Red Jania, promotes an even complexion Organic Goji Berry, revitalizes and tones Noncomedogenic Mineral Oil Free Paraben-Free Sulfate-Free Phthalate-Free Silicone-Free 1.6-oz./50mL How to use: Mix both phases in the palm of your hand Apply morning and/or evening to clean face and neck Follow with your regular skin care 88% visibly smoother skin* 83% more radiant skin* 74% visibly firmer skin* *Based on a 7-day satisfaction test of 362 women Results: Visibly reduces wrinkles Promotes skin firmness Revives radiance Hydrates and smoothes Visibly tightens pores This award winning formula with 1 bottle of Double Serum is sold every 5 seconds around the world.** **Based on Clarins' internal data Jan-Dec 2019 Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 12234959