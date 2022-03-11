Clarins

Double Serum

Clarins No. 1 bestselling anti-aging serum Double Serum is a 2-in-1 formula packed with 21 plant extracts to effectively target wrinkles and boost radiance. Benefits Visibly reduces wrinkles Promotes skin firmness Revives radiance Hydrates and smoothes Visibly tightens pores For all ages, all ethnicities, all skin types, even the most sensitive Noncomedogenic This award winning formula with 1 bottle of Double Serum is sold every 5 seconds around the world (Based on Clarins' internal data Jan-Dec 2019) Formulated Without Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Silicones, Mineral Oils Key Ingredients 21 potent plant extracts - including Turmeric - effectively target lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone and boost radiance in just 7 days (Satisfaction test - 362 women - 7 days) Turmeric: distinguished for its exceptional anti-aging properties Teasel Extract: delivers revitalizing and antioxidant benefits Organic Green Banana: plays a key role in promoting firm-looking skin Myrothamnus: visibly smoothes, tones, and de-stresses Red Jania: promotes an even complexion Organic Goji Berry: revitalizes and tones Features Visible Results: 88% visibly smoother skin* 83% more radiant skin* 74% visibly firmer skin* *Based on a 7-day satisfaction test of 362 women