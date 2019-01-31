The Organic Pharmacy

Double Rose Rejuvenating Face Cream

The Organic Pharmacy's best selling moisturiser, Double Rose Rejuvenating Face Cream is a light and nourishing moisturiser which brings instant relief to thirsty skin. A light but nourishing cream with purifying Rose and nourishing Rose Hip blended with Ginger, Gotu Kola and Marigold to promote cell regeneration, reduce broken capillaries and make the skin glow. The light yet hydrating action protects and stimulates circulation, restoring elasticity and radiance, leaving the skin hydrated and glowing. The Organic Pharmacy Double Rose Rejuvenating Face Cream is suitable for all skin types, especially dry or dehydrated skin. Certified Organic