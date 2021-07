Louisa Ballou

Double Ring Printed Mini Skirt

£260.00

Buy Now Review It

At Browns

This multicoloured Louisa Ballou Double Ring printed mini skirt is cut from a stretchy swim fabric to a fitted, short silhouette. An asymmetric design, it has hardware detailing that reveals skin to the side waist. The vibrant pattern combines shades of blue and orange. Take the internet sensation of Louisa Ballou beachwear from URL to IRL with this skirt.