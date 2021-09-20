Louisa Ballou

Double Ring Mini Skirt

$275.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Exclusive Louisa Ballou Double Ring mini skirt Inspired by the designer's hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, and the beach scene of California, Louisa Ballou creates eye-catching swimwear and cover-ups with refined hardware and captivating prints. For its AW21 collection, the brand introduces new iterations of the signature Double Ring mini skirt, this time embellished by a blue and orange graphic motif. Highlights blue/mango double ring gold-tone hardware to the side cut-out detailing graphic print mid-rise stretch-design Made in United States Composition Polyester 82%, Spandex/Elastane 18% washing instructions Hand Wash Designer Style ID: DOUBLERINGSKIRT Wearing The model is 5 ft 11 in wearing size S