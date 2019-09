Balenciaga

Double-layer Kaftan Dress

£2415.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

For an exclusive capsule collection, Balenciaga brings us archetypal pieces that have been re-imagined in previously unseen colours and patterns, crafted with strong, lasting materials. This softly crinkled silk crepe double-layer kaftan kimono dress comprises a monotone patterned orange kaftan with a deep V-neck and a floral patterned wrap with kimono sleeves and a shawl lapel. Featuring a tied fastening at the waist.