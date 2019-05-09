Make your next island vacay or beach trip extra stylish with the Double Knot-Front One-Piece Swimsuit from Sunn Lab Swim. The plunging one-piece swimsuit features shoulder straps and double-knot detailing on the front with distinct cutout accents that give it a two-piece look, and the scoop back with crisscross straps and tie lets you find your perfect fit while showing off a bit of skin for a fresh and flirty look. The saffron swimsuit is decorated with an allover white polka-dot print to create an eye-catching look, and the nylon-spandex construction with full lining provides comfortable, confident wear.