Max & Neo

Double-handle Reflective Dog Leash

$17.99

YOUR PURCHASE HELPS A DOG RESCUE: For every leash sold, we donate an identical leash to a dog rescue. Dog rescues are in constant need of dog supplies. We donate 1 for 1 for every purchase. By purchasing one of our dog leashes, you receive a premium high quality leash and you donate one to a rescue. Together we can support dog rescues with a never ending supply of leashes. DOG RESCUES: Each month we donate to different rescues throughout the USA. At the end of every month, we tally up the number of leashes and collars sold. Based on the number, we determine how many rescues we can donate to for that month. We donate down our list of rescues until each one has received a donation and then we go back to the top of our list. In special cases, we will donate to rescues out of turn based on their immediate needs. QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Our double handle traffic dog leash has all the features of top of the line dog leashes. It is 1" wide and made of 2mm thick but soft heavy duty nylon webbing designed to handle the largest dog breeds. They are made to endure the constant use that dog rescues put them through. We consulted with many dog rescues to find out what they wanted in a perfect dog leash. And they answered: Tough, Heavy Duty, Durable, Comfortable and Affordable. HIGH END FEATURES: Two padded soft neoprene handles. One located 18 inches from the clasp. Great for when you need to keep your dog closer to you in traffic, obedience class, or around others. The second padded handle at the end for comfort against the wrist. D-ring near handle to clip poop bags or other accessories. Quality heavy duty metal clasp. Reflective stitching to improve your visibility at night. EASY CONTROL - Once you use a two handle leash you will wonder how you walked your dog without one. The additional handle simply gives you better control of your dog during walks.