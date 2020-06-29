United States
Vichy
Double Glow Peel Face Mask
$20.00
At Walgreens
Discover our Vichy Double Glow Peel Face Mask with Mineralizing Thermal Water and AHA Fruit Acids. This facial mask is a five-minute radiance booster for luminous and glowing skin. This face mask gently exfoliates through a double-peel action: the chemical action of AHA fruit acids helps remove dead cells, while the mechanical action of volcanic rock, crushed into ultra-fine powder gently exfoliates skin. Immediately after application skin is gently exfoliated to look fresher and more radiant.