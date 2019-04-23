Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
J.Crew Collection
Double-faced Cashmere Coat
$1600.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J.Crew
Featured in 1 story
30 J.Crew Pieces That Are Peak Cozy
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Stella McCartney
Odelia Check Coat
$1830.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo
Sheila Shaggy Layered Faux Fur Coat
$60.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
Halogen
Wool Blend Coat
$259.00
$169.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Chic Wish
Simplicity Oversized Gray Trench Coat
$61.97
from
Chic Wish
BUY
More from J.Crew Collection
DETAILS
J.Crew Collection
Lurex® Tweed Oversized Coat
$398.00
$269.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew Collection
Mixed Satin-crepe Slip Dress
$198.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew Collection
Velvet Wrap Dress
$298.00
from
J.Crew
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew Collection
Leslie Wool And Silk-blend Faille Skirt
$600.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
AMI
Patchwork Jacket
$715.00
$500.50
from
Ami Alexandre Matiussi
BUY
DETAILS
The Arrivals
Niels Iii
$265.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Stores
Asian American
The Real Mayor Of New York Works Out Of Chinatown
“Are you engaged?” I look up from the corner seat I'm posted up on, between the entrance to a subterranean storeroom and a long glass countertop, the
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
See Target’s Vacation-Ready Collaboration With Vineyard Vines
Target has had a very busy February: They've already announced new size-inclusive swimwear and a whopping three lingerie and sleepwear brands. Then
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
H&M Is Being Even More Transparent About Its Factories and Suppliers
H&M is taking one more step toward building a truly sustainable fast-fashion business. On Tuesday, the Swedish retailer announced it will share its list
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted